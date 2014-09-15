Glaring Lack of Hats That Take Selfies Addressed

The problem with the selfie stick is that it is not a wearable accessory, but rather something you have to lug around all day until a photo opportunity presents itself. Someone has finally put a lid on this problem, though.





The Selfie Hat is a new way to indulge the urgent call for capturing me-moments, without even having to reach for that pesky phone. Electronics company Acer teamed up with designer Christian Cowan-Sanluis to create the photo-friendly headgear that debuted during London Fashion Week. The sparkly, electric pink hat, which Cowan-Sanluis originally designed for Lady Gaga, has Acer’s Iconia A1-840 tablet dangling off of it, just waiting to record your rarer facial expressions for posterity. As of now, there are no plans to market this hat beyond London Fashion Week, but it seems inevitable that someone else will duplicate the idea–which is like the opposite of taking a selfie.