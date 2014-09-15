Watch A Feisty, Robot Version Of Rocket Raccoon Do A Press Interview

Why have Bradley Cooper do movie publicity, when you could have his Guardians of the Galaxy alter-ego Rocket Raccoon instead? Cooper voiced the badass bounty-hunter superhero in the summer’s smash hit, but when the film opened in Japan this weekend, it was an animatronic version of the character that fielded reporters’ questions. The creature is creepily lifelike, given the subtle movements of its head and eyes and the deep, gravely voice that comes out of its mouth.