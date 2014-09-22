What Squirt Gun Assassination And $666 Burgers Can Teach You About Consumer Engagement

This article includes an interview with RPMGRP creative director and Street Wars creator Franz Aliquo.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg once suggested that Franz Aliquo might be in need of “psychiatric help,” and it wasn’t because of his Satanic-themed food truck, 666 Burger. It’s because he created Street Wars, a multinational series of live action tournaments that challenge players to hunt down and “assassinate” perfect strangers with squirt guns while trying to avoid their own would-be shooters. Successful assassins are assigned new targets, until the last person standing is tasked with taking down Aliquo himself while evading his team of watergun-packing bodyguards.

Bloomberg and other officials worried the game could prove dangerous or trigger an unnecessary police response in the years after the September 11 attacks. Aliquo says nothing like that has actually come to pass in the 10 year history of the tournaments, which returned to New York this week. And, he says, Street Wars and other artistic activities, such as costumed road trips dubbed Rental Car Rallies and a $666 hamburger topped with caviar and served in gold leaf, have taught him lessons about localization, marketing, and trusting the audience that have helped in his day job promoting brands looking to interact with consumers in ways beyond traditional advertising.

“What I do with Rental Car Rally and Street Wars is really try to create situations that will bring coincidences to people,” he says. “Being able to understand what types of situations cause what types of reactions makes it a lot easier to then create the types of advertising experiences that are really going to resonate with the consumer, which is really what brands are after right now.”

With Street Wars, for instance, Aliquo found that players in different countries use very different strategies.

“When we do street wars in London, a lot of times the kills that happen in the game happen because of people tricking each other–because of social engineering,” he says. Londoners Google their targets and lure them out of their homes with fake business opportunities or job offers, he says, while New Yorkers rely more on brute force.

“People just literally hang out in someone’s room for 18 hours or hang out in a garbage can or literally chase them through the streets,” he says. “There’s less James Bond trickery and more Jason Bourne action.”