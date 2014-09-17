How Fiverr’s Founders Are Creating An Online Marketplace For Freelancers

Micha Kaufman and his friend Shai Wininger got to thinking six years ago. What if people could hire freelancers the same way they bought stuff on eBay or Amazon? And what if all those services started at only five bucks?

The entrepreneurial friends, both based in Tel Aviv, had each started and run a handful of online businesses over the years and decided to give Fiverr a shot. Rather than worry about funding or belabor the design, they made the website themselves. “The basic product was something we hacked, and it looked like it,” says Kaufman. “It wasn’t pretty.”

They didn’t advertise or pitch to investors. Instead they sat back and watched. It took a few weeks. A few friends told their friends who told their friends. “It was like fire,” says Kaufman. “It took off really fast.”

Since its 2010 launch, Fiverr has expanded beyond $5 services, with freelancers offering work upward of $8,000. And the services run the gamut across 120 categories and nearly 4 million jobs–ranging from coding to business card design . . . and even a personalized “Happy Birthday” music video.

Fiverr has grown from two to 130 employees. In August, the company scored its fourth round of funding–$30 million–that it’s already pumping into growing the marketplace. “We are obsessed with growth,” says Kaufman. “The mission is to get to as many people as possible and make Fiverr a household name.”

But back when the business was just starting out, what were some of the key steps to getting Fiverr off the ground successfully?

Kaufman and Wininger wanted to make it easy for people to commit to buying and selling services online. They realized that starting from a low price point–$5–made the exchange less risky for both the freelancer and the customer. “We wanted to take away the friction of price negotiation,” says Kaufman.