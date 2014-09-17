Inside Baidu’s Plan To Beat Google By Taking Search Out Of The Text Era

Text-based search has been the input of choice for web search engines for the past 24 years . That’s soon going to change.

This article contains interviews with Andrew Ng, chief scientist at Baidu; Yoshua Bengio, full professor at the Department of Computer Science and Operations Research at the University of Montreal; and Edward Grefenstette, Fulford junior research fellow at Somerville College, and an AI Researcher in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Oxford.

Baidu, China’s biggest search engine, recently hired former Google Brain mastermind Andrew Ng to head up a massive deep learning project. Focused on building an infrastructure for solving problems like image recognition and speech processing, Baidu’s work signals a paradigm shift in the way users retrieve information online.

Ng was announced as Baidu’s new head of research back in May, working out of the company’s Silicon Valley offices. One of his first big projects with Baidu is creating a vast deep learning computer cluster with around 100 billion digitally simulated neural connections. By harnessing the power of deep learning, Ng hopes to revolutionize the way we carry out search functions.

“With the Google Brain project we made the decision to build deep learning processes on top of Google’s existing infrastructure,” he says. “What we’re doing at Baidu is seizing the opportunity to build the next generation of deep learning infrastructure. This time we’re building everything from the ground up using a 2014-base GPU infrastructure.”

In five years time at least 50% of all searches are going to be either through images or speech.

Baidu has given Ng room to work on some of the biggest deep learning problems around. “From the engineers through to the executives, I think everyone at Baidu really ‘gets’ this field,” he says. “Deep learning is a very capital-intensive area, and it’s rare to find a company with both the necessary resources and a company structure where things can get done without having to pass through too many channels and committee meetings. That’s essential for an immature technology like this.”

The primary catalyst for a step-change in how search works today is the rise of smartphones and tablets, which are taking away more and more market share from traditional PCs. This is particularly evident in countries like Baidu’s birthplace China, where many users are connecting to the Internet for the first time–primarily by way of mobile devices. Of the 632 million Internet users in China as of June this year, 83% accessed the web with a mobile phone, according to figures from China Internet Network Information Center.

Most of these users haven’t organically learned how to use text-based search as it’s evolved from Ask Jeeves to DuckDuckGo over the past several years. That presents an opportunity to re-think basic assumptions about search, and it extends beyond developing markets. “Text input is certainly useful, but images and speech are a much more natural way for humans to express their queries,” Ng says. “Infants learn to see and speak well before they learn to type. The same is true of human evolution–we’ve had spoken language for a long time, compared to written language, which is a relatively recent development.”