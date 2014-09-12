Don Julio González set out to create a better-tasting tequila and in the process developed innovative techniques in the cultivation of raw materials and production, resulting in the first ultra-premium tequila. One technique was driven by his belief that each agave plant be harvested only at peak maturity, rather than applying more efficient harvesting methods. The result was a more fully developed agave and more flavorful tequila. It was Don Julio González’s passion for the craft that set Tequila Don Julio apart from other tequilas, and it is these traditions which we continue to this day.