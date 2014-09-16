4 Ways Staffing Agencies Can Evolve To Survive The New Job Market

It’s a jobseeker’s market in many industries, and most staffing companies are fairly bullish on the market. And, while hiring is up in financial services, legal, oil and gas, education, and IT, there’s also a growing gap between the haves and have-nots when it comes to employment, which staffing agencies must learn to address.

While the recession and related job cuts are mostly behind us now, the aftermath has caused many people to disengage from the workforce after months, or perhaps years, of unemployment.

A growing number of young people who would have otherwise pursued a college degree have opted not to go that route, avoiding the debt and time commitment that they think would be wasted thanks to their inability to find gainful employment even with a degree. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, less than 66% of the high school class of 2013 enrolled in college last fall, compared to more than 70% in 2009.

Meanwhile, Pew Research Center found Baby Boomers to be retiring at a rate of about 10,000 every day, a number that will top 72.8 million retirees by 2030 according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And at the same time, the populations of Japan, Canada, Germany, Italy, and other European countries are aging into retirement even more quickly and taking their years of experience and knowledge with them.

Combined with challenges in U.S. immigration laws, these factors add up to a tough situation for staffing agencies. While there may be many vacancies to fill, the pipeline of qualified, educated contractors to fill them is dwindling.

On the bright side for staffing agencies, many employers are not willing to commit to the direct hire of full-time employees and would much rather fill open positions with contractors through a staffing agency. A growing number of jobseekers feel the same way: Many would much prefer to work as consultants, freelancers, or through staffing agencies so their livelihood and destiny aren’t dependent on the success or failure of a single entity.

Perhaps having been burned by an employer who didn’t reciprocate their loyalty, some employees like the protection and service of a staffing agency that will advocate and do the hard work of finding employment opportunities on their behalf, somewhat like a real estate agent.