An Experiment In Common Courtesy In The Age Of Google Glass Everywhere

The media calls them glassholes, but one day, we may just call them our friends or even our own selves. I’m talking about Google Glass wearers. Whether or not this particular device or design becomes mainstream, it’s likely that we’re moving towards a stage of more cameras everywhere–ones that people wear, ones that could be and, often are, “on” all the time.

“The young kids growing up with this technology–for them, it might become completely reasonable to just wear a camera. So then the question is: What will they do with it?,” says Apu Kapadia, a privacy researcher at Indiana University.

Google Glass doesn’t automatically record all the time, but there are other devices already on the market that do, such as Narrative Clip and Autographer, which are designed specifically for “lifeloggers”–people who don’t want to miss capturing every banal moment. (The Clip and Autographer capture 120 and 360 images an hour respectively). In the future, there may be benefits other than vanity that encourage people to adopt similar devices and constantly capture their lives. For example, software might be able to search earlier footage and tell us where we left our keys, or Alzheimer’s patients might search that same footage to jog their memory.

Just as Facebook detects and identifies the faces of friends in photos, Kapadia wants to build software that’s smart enough to understand and flag potential privacy risks in images. He thinks this is needed because, while it’s easy enough for people to avoid privacy violations when taking intentional photos on their smartphone cameras, it’s much harder if we’re snapping hundreds or thousands of images continuously and indiscriminately throughout the day.

But before Kapadia builds software to detect privacy risks, he needed a better grasp of how people treat and manage privacy–both theirs and others’–when using life-logging devices, as well as how others react to the presence of these devices.

“We really need to understand these issues now. What if we fast forward 10 years from now, and everyone’s wearing these cameras?,” he says. “We’re very worried about collecting all of these photos, and what the privacy implications are for society and for the individuals who wear these cameras and for the bystanders captured in the photos.”

He and his collaborators, computer vision researcher David Crandall and sociologist Denise Anthony, recently recruited 36 undergraduates to spend a week wearing a phone around their neck that was custom-designed to capture first-person images, GPS locations, and other sensor data every five minutes from the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (see above image). Each device also warned bystanders with a sign reading: “Photography in progress, IU research study, Photos taken every five minutes.”