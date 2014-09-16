How To Use Values To Build A World-Class Culture For Your Startup

What do you think defines your company’s culture: The feel of the office? The perks? Maybe it’s the people who work there?

Now, what if I told you none of them define the culture? All those factors are merely products of an already existing culture, one that’s been there since day one.

That’s because founders impact the culture of their company before they even start building it. And leaders who want to facilitate a sustainable culture–one that continually inspires, engages, and motivates–need to proactively define the kind of culture they want to create. How? It all starts with identifying values.

If you fail to articulate your values in the early days of the company, prepare for frustration, arbitrary decision-making, and confusion galore. As a CEO, I’ve had my fair share of challenges establishing culture. But that ended once I identified our company’s values and started building a team around them. As a result, we have a team that’s been working together toward a shared goal for three years now with no turnover.

It’s never too late. Establish your own set of values. Write them down; stick them all over the walls; frame them in your house. Do whatever it takes to keep them at the forefront of your mind. Now you’re ready to create a world-class culture for your company. Here’s how:

There are universal traits every CEO looks for in a potential hire: dedication, hard work, the ability to work in a team, etc. But even if an applicant fits the “quality bill,” they still might be a bad fit for your company.

At Magoosh, we use our values as a lens by substituting generalized questions like, “What are your biggest strengths?” with targeted questions that help us determine whether the applicant is a good fit.