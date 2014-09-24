Want To Be A YouTube Star? Some Practical Advice (Hint: Tweeting At Celebs Can Actually Work)

Making a YouTube video is as easy as turning on a computer. But to get from zero to 23 million views and an ad deal with an insurance company in just five years? Not that simple. “I realized, I have to be able to be completely self-contained,” says singer Eli Lieb. “The way that I made music, the way that I promoted myself–everything.”

Lieb started with a cover of Alicia Keys’ “Empire State of Mind” in 2009. About 23,129,909 views, 213,780 subscribers, and one lucky happenstance later, his phone exploded at an L.A. restaurant when his Lana Del Rey cover was broadcast during the Grammys. Since then, he’s participated in an ad campaign with Allstate Car Insurance and had a song featured on the season finale of ABC Family’s The Fosters.

Eli Lieb Photo: Ben Easter, courtesy of Eli Lieb

Lieb has figured out how to use modern digital tools in a way that could be useful whether you’re trying to be the next Justin Bieber or just amuse your friends. “In this day and age, especially with social media, it’s entirely possible for anyone to go from their bedroom to the Grammys on their own,” he says. Here’s how it’s done.

This might seem obvious, but your future YouTube success is impossible without a solid, enjoyable thing to promote–in this case, a music video. “Knowing how to use social media only works if your product is really good,” Lieb says. “I always knew how to write, but writing a song on a guitar and playing it in your room are different from actually putting it down and making an audio file for people to hear. I bought a bunch of software and taught myself how to produce.”

How do you learn? On YouTube, of course. “You can learn how to do anything on YouTube,” he says. “I would look at all of the people who were getting a lot of attention and really study what they did, down to what the videos look like and how they annotated everything on the screen. There’s so much.”

Lieb’s dream wasn’t to remake other artists’ work, but he prioritized attracting an audience. “Covers are a really good way for people to discover you,” he says. “Everybody loves the newest Katy Perry song and people will search for it on YouTube. If you happen to come up on related search and they click on you, then that allows them to go down the rabbit hole of who you are and what you do.” Eventually Lieb transitioned into original music. Once he hit one million views, he was featured on Us Weekly. The only video the magazine included was “Place of Paradise,” an original.

If you want viewers to get hooked on your work, get straight to the point. “The attention span doesn’t really exist anymore, so you have to start off immediately holding them to the screen,” Lieb says. “Eliminate intros in music, eliminate starting off really artistically.” If your voice doesn’t shine through, the masses won’t pay attention.