Why You Should Shark Tank Your Company

There are roughly 1,400 innovative projects being tracked at Parker Hannifin Corp , but most will never see the light of day. M. Craig Maxwell, Parker’s vice president of innovation , says the $13 billion company–which develops tech for mobile, industrial, and aerospace industries and has offices in 50 countries–keeps thousands of irons in the fire so they’re ready when their time comes.

With such a huge inventory of products and technology already at the engineers’ fingertips, it’s critical to incentivize going back into the garage to find new uses for unmonetized tech. So the 96-year-old company hosts an annual in-house competition called “Best Mousetrap,” which more closely resembles an internal version of the ABC reality show Shark Tank. At Parker, a winner gets a trip to company headquarters, a shot at meeting and impressing senior company leaders, and that swanky crystal Mousetrap award.

At the exhibit of the Best Mousetrap Competition, Parker executives examine each entry and grill the engineers who created them.

On the show, inventors and entrepreneurs present their ideas before a panel of hypercritical, hypercompetitive judges. At Parker, Maxwell uses the pageantry of a global competition and the natural competitive instincts of engineers to drive productivity. When existing products or technology are repurposed for a new market, Maxwell calls those “new to the market,” as opposed to entirely “new to the world” innovations. Parker engineers create the latter, but they’re more rare.

As a result, they’ve created a process that in some ways seems strikingly similar to what you need to get an idea VC-funded. To compete in Best Mousetrap, you need:

A quarter million in sales. To compete for the crystal Mousetrap trophy–which sounds like a very impractical design, and thus a testament to pushing engineers outside their comfort zones–a product must launch between July and June of the fiscal year and show at least $250,000 in sales.

An executive benefactor. The field of 1,400 projects in the innovation pipeline gets whittled to about 70 each year for consideration by each leader of the company’s seven business. They each choose one–think of Mark Cuban blessing a reality-show contestant with the benefit of his tough, wealthy love–to compete.

Trial before a jury of people who are not your peers. In June, the engineers of those seven projects are flown from all over the world to the company’s global headquarters in Cleveland to give their best pitch.