You’ll Never Be As Cool As Johnny Cash, But You Can Own His Rolls-Royce

Forget about walking the line –now you can drive the line in serious style.

Johnny Cash’s supremely sweet 1970 Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow will be put up for auction by Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas on September 25th. The car, which has a twin-carbureted 412 cid aluminum V8 engine with only 32,000 miles on the odometer and the initials “JRC” in gold on the back doors, was given as a gift to the Man in Black by ABC. Cash hosted The Johnny Cash Show on the network from 1969 to 1971. The series ran 58 episodes, with guests including Bob Hope, Carl Perkins, and Bob Dylan (with whom Cash recorded songs during a couple of memorable sessions).





Cash is not the only music-industry icon to have his whip sold recently. In May, Willie Nelson’s 1983 Eagle tour bus landed on Craigslist, giving some lucky buyer the chance to take it on the road again.

Given the choice, which ride would you rather… ride in? While you’re pondering that fantasy option, enjoy a clip of the amazing Mssrs. Cash and Dylan in action.

Bob Dylan & Johnny Cash – Girl From The North Country from brilliant orks on Vimeo.

[h/t: Men’s Journal]