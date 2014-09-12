Google Offers Startups $100,000 In Cloud Platform Credits

In Silicon Valley, it is common for venture capitalists to hand out Amazon gift cards to budding entrepreneurs. They’re not for purchasing household goods, but rather to get companies on the cloud platform Amazon Web Services , the backbone of many tech startups.

Hoping to lure these companies from Amazon, Google said Friday that it will give eligible startups $100,000 in credits to its hosting service. Startups on Google Cloud Platform include Snapchat, Udacity, Optimizely, and Getaround.

To qualify for the $100,000 credit, along with 24/7 support and one-on-one reviews with Google’s platform engineers, startups must report less than $500,000 in annual revenue, have received less than $5 million in funding, and be backed by an approved accelerator, incubator, or venture capital firm. Google’s list of approved organizations includes about 50 partners, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, and Google Ventures, but it plans to add more over time.