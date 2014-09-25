Finding The Overlap Between Your Creative Passions And Your Career

It’s not unusual for Reid Genauer to spend full work days typing away on a laptop in the back of a tour bus or wrap up a high-stakes conference call from the green room, minutes before taking the stage with his rock band Assembly of Dust .

Genauer is a singer, guitarist, and songwriter who is quite adept at balancing the demands of his music career with his other job as a tech executive. Genauer is chief marketing officer for Magisto, a Tel Aviv tech startup that offers video editing for mobile users to transform snapshots into smart-looking movies.

Reid Genauer

Genauer is based in New York and manages sales, marketing, and investor relations for Magisto. And he credits his long career in the music industry for preparing him for a job as a tech entrepreneur, especially for mastering the skills of artistic compromise.

“As a songwriter, sometimes I agree to give on the bridge to a song being in a major chord even though I would prefer it to be in a minor chord, for must haves–like the groove, which I feel is crucial to the song,” Genauer said. “Done well, decision making through creative collaboration yields fantastic results.”

To Genauer, music and tech are a natural fit. The music industry and the world of tech startups are all-consuming industries that attract passionate, driven, and creative minds as well as a few crazies, Genauer said. “There is a certain anti-authoritarian air to both types and the belief that a small number of people can have a massive impact on culture and society,” he said.

Growing up, Genauer only wanted to be a musician. He started writing songs in middle school. He went to school at University of Vermont in Burlington, graduating with a degree in environmental science. But his great love was music. He spent the 1990s writing songs and performing with Strangefolk, a popular rock band that drew quite a following. The band followed in the footsteps of another Burlington-bred rock band, Phish, and toured all over the country, attracting crowds as large as 5,000. The group made four albums together, including one under a Disney-owned label. After about 10 years, Genauer grew tired of life on the road.

“I was starting to feel burned out. I noticed a lot of my musician friends were subsidizing their income in other ways, and I had discovered a role for entrepreneurship through growing the band,” said Genauer, who oversaw efforts to get band members health insurance as well as a band newsletter that went to some 50,000 subscribers.