Get A Jump On Your Oscar Picks: 5 Filmmakers To Watch From TIFF’s Short Cuts International

Short films are often the first stop in a filmmakers’ career trajectory. They help establish a director’s voice, allow for visual and technical experimentation, and can capture a viewers’ attention in the matter of minutes.

To give this short art form a greater platform, the 39th Toronto International Film Festival unveiled its inaugural Short Cuts International program, which complements the festival’s long-running Short Cuts Canada series. The program includes 36 films representing 29 countries, featuring subject ranging from politically provocative narratives to whimsical and absurdist vignettes. The program also includes the Short Cuts International Award, sponsored by Vimeo, which comes with a cash prize of $10,000.

As important the short film art form is, it can be difficult to get right, says Shane Smith, director of special projects at TIFF, and one of the programmers. “Short films may be omnipresent in this digital age, but rare is the film that manages to surprise, engage and leave you wanting more.”

Here are five films and filmmakers that, according to Smith, do just that:





When a foreign woman in a burqa brings her young son to a Copenhagen police station to file a complaint against her abusive husband, an ideological translator unwilling to convey the true meaning of the woman’s words corrupts the truth of her terrible situation. Smith says this is a standout for it’s disturbing look at the entrenched power structures and the ease with which they can be abused.

“A film that challenges our perceptions of authority, while constantly upending our expectations, Listen offers a nuanced and disturbing take on cultural isolation, bureaucratic ignorance and the deadly consequences of this lethal combination,” he says.

Listen is co-directed by Rungano Nyoni, a filmmaker from Zambia whose previous work has been nominated for an African Academy Award and a BAFTA, and Hamy Ramezan a Finnish-Iranian director and screenwriter whose earlier film Keys of Heaven, won him four prizes at the Tampere Film Festival.