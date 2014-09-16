Yes, You Should Have A Five-Year Plan

If any question ever felt like a trick, this one certainly does. Some days, it’s hard to say where you see yourself after lunch.

If it’s asked in a job interview, there’s a temptation to be less than sincere to land the gig: “Here at your company, of course, working tirelessly for you!” When you’re only asking yourself, five years from now can seem like a vast span of possibility or potential for change. Considering the changes the last five years have likely brought for you–new technology, unexpected life events, relocation, or finding a new passion–how can we say anything for certain about the next five?

Matthew E. May, author and founder of EDIT Innovation, reasons this necessary confrontation with the unknown in an article for 99u:

Here’s the thing: Your strategy is just a collection of guesses until they’re tested. There is real power in making bold assumptions, because you can turn them into clear hypotheses, and then scientifically test them in a rapid, iterative way.

May also outlines ways to nail down that five-year plan, while leaving plenty of wiggle room for change.

The answer to this is what defines success for you, even if it’s on a grandiose level. Writing a New York Times bestseller, running a Fortune 500 company, or just owning a local shop that thrives for decades–your big, long-term goal helps guide steps you’ll need to take in the next five years. This isn’t the answer to the five-year question, but gives a target that can help narrow it down

This is where your strategy narrows. You probably already know what kind of bestseller you want to write, or what service your future-household-name company will provide. How you get there involves a process of taking jobs, starting projects and making moves to get closer to it. It also means saying no to things that aren’t within that field of vision.