TOMS Partners With Target For A New Budget-Friendly Holiday Collection

On Friday, the innovative do-gooders at TOMS shoes announced a new partnership with Target. Beginning November 16, the shoe company known for its canvas slip-ons and its widely mimicked “one for one” program will launch “TOMS for Target,” a collection of clothes, shoes, and home goods. Nothing is supposed to cost more than $50.

Some of the clothes don’t look half bad! With each purchase, Target will donate blankets, meals, and shoes to various charities, including the American Red Cross and the Canadian Red Cross Disaster Relief.





Since launching in 2006, the socially conscious shoemaker has given over 10 million shoes to children in need. In August, TOMS sold 50% of itself to Bain Capital, the private equity firm founded by Mitt Romney. TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie said in a statement that the sale to Bain Capital would “enable TOMS to grow faster and give to more people in more ways than we could otherwise.”

You can learn more about TOMS for Target here.