See Vivid Pop Art Homages To The Films Of Stanley Kubrick

If Judd Apatow’s films can inspire an art exhibit, then it’s about time we got around to one honoring Stanley Kubrick .

The late, great auteur passed away in 1999–just a bit shy of the calendar year that gave his most famous film its title–leaving behind a body of work that will remain widely revered as long as movies are still a thing. Perhaps timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of his Dr. Strangelove, Spoke Gallery in San Francisco is honoring Kubrick with an exhibition of pieces inspired by his work. The team at Spoke invited over 60 artists to conjure images based on their best-loved elements from Kubrick’s filmography.

Artists such as Eiko Ojala, Anarkitty, and Van Orton Design crafted visual homages to films like A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, and the aforementioned 2001: A Space Odyssey. Considering how varied Kubrick’s brilliant oeuvre was, they obviously had a lot to choose from, and approached it in unexpected ways–see, for instance, the creepy/clever interpolation of a lollipop and a young girl’s underwear in a painting inspired by Kubrick’s adaptation of Lolita.

The gallery runs until September 27, but have a look at more images in the slides above.



