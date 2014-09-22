4 Smart Medical Devices That Could Save Lives, All Built By College Students

It’s not unusual to hear of students developing solutions to developing world problems. Such projects are a standard part of engineering and design programs around the country, and we’ve covered a number of them here. A couple of things make Rice University’s Institute for Global Health Technologies program stand out, though.

In the program, undergraduates are given time to bring their products through prototyping, clinical testing, and beyond. Several projects have received funding from international agencies and are on their way to becoming actual products. What’s even more interesting is that the program is open not just to engineering majors but to students from all over campus, including the humanities. That gives the projects a broader basis than you sometimes see.

“We ask the students to solve challenges in the setting that brought us the challenge, which is often a very low resource hospital or clinic in a place where they don’t have access to disposable or money to buy really fancy equipment,” explains Rice professor Maria Oden.

Oden, who’s appearing as a speaker at the Poptech conference next month, walked us through some projects students are currently working on.

With very young brains still maturing, infants can sometimes forget to breathe. In developed world hospitals, this isn’t normally a problem. The baby would be hooked up to sophisticated monitoring equipment, so doctors and nurses are quickly alerted. In the developing world, babies are often monitored by a nurse only, and she or he may have 30 or 40 other infants to watch over. Babies can die from apnea, as the condition is known.

Breath Alert is a simple band placed across a baby’s abdomen. It senses whether the infant is still breathing and, if not, starts to vibrate. “The device detects the apnea and will actually correct it if the baby stops breathing for a period of time. Then it will alarm if that doesn’t help.” Oden says. “It helps the baby but also alleviates the strain on the nurses.”

The project recently won a grant from USAID, the Norwegian government, the Gates Foundation, Grand Challenges Canada, and the U.K.’s Department for International Development, which will allow it go through clinical evaluation.