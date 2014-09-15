Career Goes Exactly As Planned For Master Architect Michael Graves

The 50-year-long career of Michael Graves — prolific architect , product designer, and artist–is being celebrated in a retrospective at Hamilton, N.J’s Grounds for Sculpture. Past as Prologue opening October 18, will display everything from little-seen projects from the 1960s to architectural designs currently on the boards, furniture and product designs, paintings and sculpture, and never-before-seen drawings.

Graves, who began his career designing houses in the 1960s, went on to become a trailblazer of post-modernism, departing from the aesthetic simplicity of modernism. His Portland Municipal Services Building is considered one of the earliest large-scale examples of the style. He later expanded into product design, creating products for companies like Alessi, and was one of the first prominent designers to work with Target.





In 2003, a mysterious infection left Graves paralyzed from the waist down, but barely slowed his career. Though now confined to a wheelchair, he still runs two firms, Michael Graves & Associates and Michael Graves Design Group, and has transformed his experience into a broader mission to improve health care through design.

With such a varied and fruitful career to reflect on it’s perhaps no surprise that Graves, 80, comes across as a pretty to-the-point guy. In a phone interview, the terse architectural master spoke to Co.Design about his work, his career, and his advice to designers.

I taught at Princeton for 39 years, and the school of architecture on the campus is the worst building on the campus.

Co.Design: Is there a common link between your work across disciplines–art, architecture, and design?

Michael Graves: The link is also humanism, whether I’m working in product design or architecture. It’s always about the human being, the human body, the human psyche.