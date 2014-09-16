A Tiny Humidifier For Desiccated Travelers

Airlines keep their cabins dry in part to prevent corrosion . Combine a flight with a night’s sleep in a dry hotel room, and it’s enough to desiccate anyone. But with this tiny six-inch Bottle Humidifier, there’s no reason any traveler needs to shamble around all day like a mummy with a nosebleed.

Designed by Korean design studio Cloudandco for 11+, the Bottle Humidifier Mini is a tiny 550-ml bottle that uses replaceable filter straws to suck up water using electricity and turn it into a fine mist. It lasts up to 13 hours, contains a built-in anti-bacterial filter, and weighs less than a pound.





What makes it so clever is where the electricity comes from: it’s powered by USB, meaning you can plug the Bottle Humidifier Mini into your iPhone or smartphone charger, and breathe and sleep easy all night long.

Considering the fact that more often than not, I wake up when I’m traveling looking at a pillow that my dried-out sinuses have turned into a prop from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, I would totally use this. It certainly beats packing a big, bulky humidifier.

The 11+ Bottle Humidifier Mini is on sale through Leibal for $60.