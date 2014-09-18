Who To Blame When Remote Work Goes Wrong

It needs experts in science, technology, and other fields to evaluate patent applications. But people with such expertise often have lots of employment prospects. How could the government make itself an attractive option?

The agency’s solution–let many employees work from anywhere as long as they meet their production quotas–has been hailed as a model for employers. The USPTO could hire people who didn’t want to live near Washington, D.C. The agency saved taxpayers money on real estate costs as well.

But now that model is being questioned. Perhaps due to lax oversight, some employees (including paralegals) weren’t doing much actual work. Some members of Congress have called for an investigation into these problems.

By one estimate, half of workers may be working remotely by 2020. So this raises the question: is freeloading an inherent risk when you let people work from home?

The short answer is no.

Freeloading is an inherent risk of bad management and dishonest individuals, who exist no matter where people work. “You can’t just let people go and assume they’re doing their jobs,” says Allison O’Kelly, CEO of Mom Corps, a professional staffing company that often places people in flexible and telecommuting jobs. Sometimes managers assume that “because people are working remotely you don’t have to check in with them, and that’s where people get into trouble.”