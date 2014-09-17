How To Know What Feedback To Take, And What To Ignore

While working on a book project recently, I hired some well-respected editors to tell me what they thought. Much of this feedback was useful. But some was directly contradictory, with one person loving a section and another telling me it had to go.

So I had to decide: What feedback should I take, and what should I ignore?

It’s an increasingly common dilemma. Companies are getting the message that Millennial employees crave feedback. Annual reviews alone will not cut it. However, as the volume of feedback increases, and it comes from different people, this ups the odds that some will be confusing. The good news about this is that it solves the main problem people have with feedback, which is remembering that “it’s not personal,” says Amanda Abella, a career coach who focuses on Millennials. When feedback diverges, it can be evaluated for what it is: suggestions “to make you a better employee for that specific company,” and not a statement on your worth as a human being. Here’s how to figure out what can be used:

In general, your immediate supervisor’s feedback should carry more weight than someone else at the company, or an external source. That’s simply because you need to work with your boss daily, and she has certain things she needs from you.

However, if you’ve specifically sought out feedback from someone else because your boss has blind spots and you wanted a second opinion, that’s a different matter.

If someone is a gatekeeper–you have to satisfy an editor at a trade publication to get your article printed–then her feedback should be studied closely, no matter what anyone else thinks.

Your manager may be thrilled because you’re meeting your sales targets, but the people you gave a presentation to about your team’s progress tell you that you have a lot to work on.