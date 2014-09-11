Frank Gehry’s Software Company Acquired

Gehry Technologies, Frank Gehry’s software and consulting business, has been acquired by Trimble, a technology company that focuses on “location-based solutions,” like GPS technology, serving the construction and surveying industries.

Founded in 2002, Gehry Technologies offers the expertise Gehry’s architectural practice has gathered over decades of building incredibly complex, twisted structures. The company makes use of web-based collaboration tools and BIM (Building Informational Modeling) technology to improve the quality of design and construction, foster better communication between teams on and off the construction site, and accelerate project timelines.

Gehry has a vested interested in improving the way we build complex structures–his own bold, sculptural buildings tend to be difficult to erect.

In a press release announcing the merger, the companies claim this will “transform the construction industry,” by combining Gehry’s tools and professional services with Trimble’s advanced construction, surveying, and mapping technology to make it easier for designers, builders, and operators to collaborate on creative projects, in turn keeping them on-budget and on-schedule.