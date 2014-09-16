Mastering The 4 Fundamentals Of Effective Leadership

Sometimes real leadership innovation isn’t about creating something bright and shiny and new. Perhaps it’s about dusting off an old piece of wisdom that others have forgotten in the rush toward novelty. Or maybe it’s about taking lessons long recognized in other disciplines but not applied in our own, whether that means learning something from a different area of business or from an entirely separate field.

A recent blog post authored by management coach Justin Locke hit on an important insight that is both taken from outside business and often overlooked: the importance of fundamentals.

Mastery of a musical instrument means going over the same basic lessons again and again until they become instinctive, mastering the fundamentals before you apply anything more advanced. The same lesson can be applied in leadership–get the fundamentals right and the rest will follow.

Here are four fundamentals of good leadership worth mastering:

When you’re at the top and everyone is looking up to you for guidance it can be easy to think that leadership is about you. But that’s a deceptive and destructive way of thinking.

As historic leaders such as George Washington have realized, leadership is about the people around you. Recognize their concerns. Live with the difficulties they face. Make your focus on them rather than on yourself, your ideas, and your status. If you do those things then people will follow you no matter what it takes, just like they did for Washington.

Remember, leadership is about the led.