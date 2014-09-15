3 Ways To Make Your Freelancers A More Connected Part Of The Team

It’s likely that many of your company’s most valuable workers don’t go to the holiday party. They don’t receive benefits, nor do they spend their time at any of your offices regularly.

They are the freelance workforce: A hidden group that has evolved from part-time workers to anyone who doesn’t appear on the company payroll. In an age of mass specialization, they’re everything from tax accountants to regional salespeople; call center reps to seasonal retail workers. They’ve grown to more than one-quarter of an average company’s workforce and one-third of the entire U.S. working population.

But their priority to companies has yet to match their influence. While many companies have a freelance labor policy, there’s a gap between how much they’re depended on compared to how they’re incorporated into company culture and decision-making.

It’s time to close this gap. Freelancers need to be a motivated, encouraged, and valued part of your company’s day-to-day operations. Here are several ways to make these free agents a more productive and connected part of your team.

The courtship of a freelance worker should mirror the recruiting process for any full-time employee: Meaning it addresses a clear need and is conducted with a high degree of activity and engagement.

In a business world where ideas are now our greatest assets, take the perspective that great ideas–produced by great talent–can come from everywhere. If there’s a particular skill set available within the freelance market, then recruit that talent just as aggressively as a full-time employee. They’ll join your team valued, integrated, and informed.

Most companies have a precise idea of their number of full-time employees, but that picture evaporates when looking at their freelance workforce. A consolidated viewpoint clearly identifies the talent and skill gaps that need improving. Addressing that need involves first understanding the existing policy for bringing on freelance help, and then developing a pipeline of talented candidates and vendors and interacting and engaging with that pipeline consistently.