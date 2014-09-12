Get A Drone’s-Eye-View Of Burning Man To See Why It’s Such A Life-Changing Blah Blah Bling Blah Blah

Burning Man aficionados insist that you have to be there, maaaaan, if you want to know what it’s really like. And for most of us, a polite, “That’s okay, I don’t need to know what it’s really like” will suffice: The ground-level videos that come out of the annual event capture a lot of shots of people in wild costumes, tired, dust-encrusted faces, and a whole bunch of goggles–and you probably already know if that’s your thing or not.





But the Drone’s View Of Burning Man 2014 video from Eric Cheng captures another perspective on the event–specifically, a taller, wider perspective.





Shot with a GoPro attached to a quadcopter drone, the video uses time-lapse photography and wide-angle shots to capture the way the event builds to a critical mass, and to highlight just how impressive much of the sculpture art is–something that an iPhone on the ground doesn’t seem to fully capture–as well as how unique the imagery of giant fireballs, neon as far as the eye can see, and people in impressive costumes can be when viewed with the proper perspective. At the very least, it does look fun–from a distance.