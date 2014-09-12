Destiny’s Epic Trailer And Serena Williams’ Wicked Workout: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

All signs pointed to an epic game–namely, the Call of Duty-meets-Halo superpower partnership between Activision and Bungie Studios. But as a new franchise, Destiny still had plenty to prove. The brand took a page out the Marvel handbook and created a near-perfect trailer using fantastic visuals, some fun banter, and a wicked tune that should give any sci-fi gaming adrenaline junkie the sweats.

Some would argue these hotly anticipated games sell themselves, but sophisticated marketing moves sure didn’t hurt in ushering the game to $500 million in sales by the end of its first day on the market, making it the largest launch of a new video game franchise in history.

Read more about all that hot space action and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: A live-action trailer for the $500 million space epic first-person shooter from the people who brought us Call of Duty and Halo.

Who: Activision, Bungie Studios, 72andSunny

Why We Care: Directed by Joseph Kosinski, he of Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, the trailer attractively conveys the action and intergalactic scope of this new game franchise. And there’s the small matter of “Immigrant Song.” Zeppelin and space adventure? YESYESYESYES.

What: A stylish look at how US Open champ Serena Williams keeps her edge.

Who: Beats by Dre

Why We Care: Beats continues its impressive streak of emotive, adrenaline-rush advertising pioneered by the likes of Nike. By tapping into the intimate ties between music and motivation, the brand has taken ownership over the only two parts of an athlete the Swoosh doesn’t have dominion over–the heart and soul.

What: A PSA with a unique first-person POV to illustrate the consequences of not taking an active role in the reading education of children.

Who: Save the Children UK, Read On Get On, Don’t Panic London

Why We Care: The agency Don’t Panic London is on an impressive roll of engaging PSAs with a punch. Here, we see the world–signs, school tests, menus, and more–through the eyes of someone who can’t read well. It’s got a dark sense of humor that doesn’t undercut or diminish the impact, but will probably engage those typically turned off by a more weepy PSA approach.