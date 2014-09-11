Samsung Trolls Apple’s New Products, And Its Geniuses

Samsung has been openly mocking Apple and its iFans for years, but this new series of ads, dubbed “It Doesn’t Take A Genius,” takes its competitive trolling to new heights, or at least delivers it in record time (which is saying something for speedy Samsung).





As Apple CEO Tim Cook was unveiling the new iPhone 6 and Watch, Samsung was making the spots starring a couple of faux geniuses trading dorky banter about everything from the glitchy livestream to the celebrated features Samsung already offers, like a bigger screen and wearable tech.





The mere existence and perfect timing of the ads are sadly, much funnier than the ads themselves but it does mark a ramp up of Samsung’s competitive fight. Like when a poke to the chest becomes a two-handed shove. Perhaps it has something to do with Android U.S. market share taking a slight dip as Apple had a minor bump. Either way, it’s always fun to watch to corporations slap each other in public. It’s too bad the results don’t deliver more laughs.