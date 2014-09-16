How The Emotional Impact Of Childhood Bullying Can Follow You To Your Work Life

Sue Ismiel, CEO and founder of Sue Ismiel & Daughters , producers of Nad’s line of hair removal products , clearly recalls the day she first experienced being bullied.

As a 15-year-old new arrival in Australia from Syria, a group of girls taunted her on the school bus over her lack of command of the English language.

“It happened at such a tender age and left such a huge impact on my life,” says Ismiel. Now, as a CEO, she credits her empathetic leadership style that has helped make her company a success, along with the traumatic experience of being bullied in her youth.

Ronald Riggio, professor of leadership and organizational psychology at Kravis Leadership Institute at Claremont McKenna College, says bullying often leaves deep emotional scars that follow us into adulthood, and can affect how we act as leaders and managers.

While some leaders may, like Ismiel, become more effective in their positions, Riggio explains, for others, the experience of bullying can leave a long-lasting negative impression, affecting the individual’s potential to become a good leader.

For Ismiel, her experience of being bullied as a teenager caused her to be extra-sensitive to the needs of others as an adult. While she’s come across many other leaders who use the carrot and stick approach to get results, Ismiel says her leadership style is about encouraging people to do their best. This is likely a direct result of the horrible feeling of worthlessness that came from being bullied as a teenager; a feeling she says she doesn’t wish to be passed through those who work for her company.

It may seem counterintuitive, but Riggio says individuals who were bullied on the schoolyard, or as entry-level employees, often transform into office bullies when they assume leadership roles. “[Former targets of bullying] start to make the association that this is an acceptable way of dealing with other people or that it’s a good way to get what you want,” says Riggio.