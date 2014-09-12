97 Scientists Who Agree On Climate Change Become Cute Cartoons To Deliver Hard Facts

Recently, John Oliver used as a clever visualization to show the overwhelming majority (97%) of scientists who agree on global climate change. In a segment called “A Statistically Representative Climate Change Debate,” Oliver had three skeptics attempt to talk over 97 scientists who believe climate change is human-made. (Yes, Bill Nighy was among the rabble.) It seems the strength of this argument is in the numbers–specifically the number 97–and now a scientific community has figured out how to use them to its advantage.

The folks behind SkepticalScience.com have been running a social media campaign since September 7 to draw attention to the staggering consensus among scientists about climate change. The website has been unveiling cartoon portraits of scientists delivering short quotes about the human contribution to this global condition every hour on the hour, for 97 hours. In addition to the hourly rollout on Twitter, using the hashtag #97hours, there’s a interactive dedicated webpage wherein our cartoon friends wave at us. Not only are they on the right side of human history–they’re also polite!

Click on the scientists in the image above to see their comments (and their waves).