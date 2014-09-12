Comical Penis Drawings–From The Sketchbook Of Leonardo Da Vinci

It’s nice to be proven right occasionally! Co.Create recently sung the praises of doodling , that freeform journey your pen goes on when your mind goes out to lunch. Now it turns out doodling has been given a hearty endorsement by no less a creative figure than Leonardo da Vinci. It makes perfect sense, given his documented history of compulsive drawing. Somehow, though, we never expected that his doodles would be so absurd, and NSFW.





The above drawing, of what appears to be the prototype for some kind of animatronic penis, was found in one of Leonardo da Vinci’s many sketchbooks. These walking phalluses were perhaps inspired or even sketched by da Vinci’s apprentice, Salai, who was rumored to be more than just an apprentice. (Salai’s name is written near the vaguely anal hole the penises appear to be walking toward. You probably didn’t expect to read that sentence when you woke up this morning, huh?) Now, whenever you think of Leonardo da Vinci, perhaps you will also think of the creative benefits of doodling–as well as the dick-drawing habit that Jonah Hill’s character had in Superbad.

[h/t Dangerous Minds]