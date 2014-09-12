The New Habit Challenge: Create A Better To-Do List

Tons of successful leaders laud the to-do list as the key to more organized, productive, and focused days, but is there a right way and a wrong way to do your to-do?

The short answer: Yes.

Just making an exhaustive list of all the things you need to do isn’t enough to help you actually accomplish them. So, in the hopes of leading a more productive, organized life, we’ve gathered three essential ways to create a better to-do list:

You know that feeling you get when you have a really big project or deadline looming? The frustrating, nagging feeling that you need to get this impossible task done, but you’ve got no idea where to start? There’s actually a name for this: the Zeigarnick effect. The feeling of internal tension and preoccupation we experience when a task has not yet been completed was first observed in the 1920s by Russian psychologist Bulma Zeigarnik, who found it curious that waiters had an easier time remembering complicated orders before they filled them than after.

The solution to this anxiety is simply breaking down the project into smaller, actionable tasks and planning which one will be the next step toward completing the whole project. For example, the next time you have to give a presentation, rather than thinking of the presentation as one exhausting task, begin by outlining different talking points and tackle each point one at a time.

Mark Twain had this saying about getting the tough stuff done first.

Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day.

Today this means that before we wade into checking email or distracting ourselves with social media, we can build momentum for the rest of the day and prevent ourselves from procrastinating by tackling the important stuff first.