This London Chip Vending Machine Has A Man–And Twitter–Inside

It used to be that in order to obtain goods from a vending machine you had to either have exact change, wrestle all the wrinkles out of that dollar bill so it fit in that fickle slot, or much cheaper but totally illegal unplug-and-tip method. But new technology has allowed brands to broaden the horizons of these unmanned dispensaries.





We’ve seen Coke use high fives and good vibes, Nike trade in hard-earned sweat and now U.K. chip brand Walkers decided to incorporate tweets as legal tender.





The brand and agency AMV BBDO London set up vending machines at three different busy London bus stops. Inside, former England soccer star and current broadcaster Gary Lineker appears to be reading War and Peace and ready to dispense some chips when passersby tweet at him. Of course, it’s a virtual Lineker, but any bystander who tweeted at @Walkers_busstop would get to try one of six flavors vying for a permanent place in the Walkers chip line-up as part of the brand’s Do Us A Flavour contest–Ranch Raccoon, Cheesy Beans on Toast, Hotdog with Tomato Ketchup, Pulled Pork in a Sticky BBQ Sauce, Sizzling Steak Fajita, and Chip Shop Chicken Curry.

Hopefully someone tweet-asked how ranch spices can make raccoon taste better.