Now Your Typos On Twitter Have Become Art

Albert Einstein once said, “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” It seems as though people on the Internet are trying new things all the time, since it often resembles a bulletin board of broken words. Typos run rampant, and they just hang there as testaments to the pudginess of one’s fingers. However, now someone is trying something new with other people’s mistakes on Twitter.





IllustratedTypo is an account that treats careless errors like dares. Whoever accidentally wrote “iFawn” instead of “iPhone” in a non-jokey way probably never thought they’d live to see what an iFawn might actually look like, but now it’s there. London-based comic actress Sarah Sumeray started the account recently as a more creative way to look at typos than the usual condescending Nelson Muntz-laugh others seem to offer in droves online.

Have a look at more illustrated typos in the slides above.