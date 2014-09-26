Finding The Untold Story Of Rock Legend Jimi Hendrix In “All Is By My Side”

To say that John Ridley has built his career on his own terms is an understatement. His earliest work in Hollywood included writing episodes of Martin and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and he scored a major coup when Oliver Stone chose to adapt his novel Stray Dogs into the 1997 feature U Turn, which Ridley also wrote.

John Ridley on the set of All Is By My Side

What should have been another major success followed. Ridley’s screenplay for the film that became Three Kings was purchased by Warner Brothers, who turned the project over to David O. Russell–but Russell rewrote the script extensively, without Ridley’s input, and Ridley fought the studio to earn a “story by” credit on the final project.

Ridley’s career has been a roller coaster of innovation and controversy through nearly two decades: He created one of the earliest examples of a web series with 1999’s Undercover Brother, more than half a decade before the advent of YouTube (the series’ popularity led to a 2002 feature film, co-written and executive produced by Ridley, starring Eddie Griffin and Dave Chappelle); he found himself writing superhero comics for DC imprint Wildstorm in the mid-00’s; he won an Oscar for his screenplay for Steve McQueen’s 12 Years A Slave, amid rumors of a feud between him and McQueen. Alongside the success of 12 Years A Slave, meanwhile, Ridley’s long-gestating Jimi Hendrix biopic, All Is By My Side, attracted controversy of its own–the Hendrix estate refused to license any of his music to the picture, and friends of the musician claim that parts of it are entirely speculative.

All of which is to say that John Ridley is something of an iconoclast. This might help explain what attracted the screenwriter–and, with All Is By My Side, director–to the story of Jimi Hendrix, and to the film’s star, Andre Benjamin of Outkast. So how did Ridley, as a singular artist, go about making a movie about a singular artist?

Everyone’s life is a whole lot more than a movie, and the compression that goes into most biopics–especially music biopics–tends to make the result flat and formulaic: The star is discovered, people don’t believe in him, the star craters, and then comes back better than ever. It’s why Ray and Walk The Line are essentially identical films. But All Is By My Side avoids that pitfall by only talking about a very short period of Hendrix’s life.

“People know something about the tragic end,” Ridley says. “But I didn’t want a film where people would come to it and go, ‘When’s it going to happen?’ I wanted something that was a little upbeat and hopeful, that people could then go off and discover or rediscover the music that we know. Within that year-long time period, it gave us access to music that was historically accurate, that most people don’t understand about his bridging folk, blues, and R&B, and putting all of that together with a rock sound.”

Ultimately, the story that Ridley told was one that hadn’t been told before about Hendrix–and that’s no mean feat, given the amount of cultural real estate that he occupies, even 44 years after his death.