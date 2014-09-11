What Is Twitter’s First Mobile Developer Conference About?

Twitter announced yesterday that it will hold its first mobile developer conference; it’s called Flight . Taking place in San Francisco on October 22nd, the whole thing is still fairly mysterious. We don’t know too much yet, except the obvious, like a keynote by CEO Dick Costolo.

Twitter isn’t known for being particularly developer friendly. In fact, it’s been downright hostile in the past. Is this conference some kind of turning over of a new leaf? More likely, it’s a way to get developers onboard with Twitter’s vision for the future of its mobile platform.

And that future will be focused around two revenue-generating areas: Advertising and the new buy button.

Twitter will talk commerce at the conference. The company just announced its “buy” button which developers and companies will be able to integrate into tweets. The social network has been playing around with commerce for the last few years–though only in an unofficial nature until now.

Starbucks dabbled in sales on Twitter, allowing users to send $5 gift cards to people with the @tweetacoffee handle. No official numbers have ever been released, but Starbucks has said it’s happy with the engagement rate of the test program.

Chirpify was initially built around the idea of selling goods over Twitter, but has since added more disciplines, including converting passive viewers into active ones and measuring the social media return on investment.

In the blog post Twitter calls out Fancy, Gumroad, Musictoday, and Stripe as initial partners, but says more will be announced. This would be the place to highlight other partners.