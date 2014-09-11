T-Mobile Takes “Un-carrier” Literally With New Wi-Fi Features

T-Mobile U.S. may be the fourth largest wireless carrier in the nation, but in more than one sense, it’s the loudest company in the business.

There’s the fact that its CEO, John Legere, is the rare big-company CEO who doesn’t appear to have an on-off switch between his psyche and his mouth: He’s famous for copious use of profanity in his onstage appearances and likes to refer to Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint as Moe, Larry, and Curly.

More important, T-Mobile’s influence on the industry is disproportionate to its size. Last year, it dubbed itself the Un-carrier and moved away from the traditional carrier business model of signing consumers to two-year contracts and subsidizing their pricey smartphones. It called its new payment system Jump, and designed it to permit more frequent upgrades for a monthly fee; the other major carriers have since introduced plans which resemble it in general concept.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile held an event in San Francisco which it called Un-carrier 7.0, announcing its seventh bundle of outside-the-box new offerings. After opening with Legere doing his wireless-industry insult humor–he called Amazon’s Fire Phone the Fire Sale Phone and paraphrased Sprint’s CEO as saying his own network “really blows”–the press conference segued into news, most of which had to do with T-Mobile piggybacking on local Wi-Fi networks to complement its own LTE network.

For many years, T-Mobile has championed the use of Wi-Fi networks to make phone calls. Doing so allows for calling in areas where the carrier’s network is spotty–and as more people use Wi-Fi, the load on the T-Mobile network is reduced. But the feature was only available on certain phones and sometimes required consumers to use a special app or otherwise adjust their habits.

Now the company says that every smartphone it sells will have Wi-Fi calling capability baked into the operating system, so consumers don’t need to think about it. (That includes the new iPhones, which, Apple announced on Tuesday, will support the feature.) T-Mobile will also offer an open-enrollment period for the Jump plan, allowing current customers and defectors from other carriers to upgrade to a phone that can call over Wi-Fi.

T-Mobile also supports Voice over LTE–VoLTE for short–a new standard designed to allow phones which include it, such as the new iPhones, to switch a call seamlessly between Wi-Fi and LTE.