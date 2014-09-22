Check Out These Mini-Robotic Remote Control Cars

Anki, a robotics and artificial intelligence company, has its sights set on big ideas in robotics, but it still sees the benefits in starting small. Really small. Their first product, Anki Drive , is a car-racing game controlled by your iPhone. It is played with a large mat rolled out on a flat surface and toy cars that sense their surroundings 500 hundred times per second.

“We wanted to bridge these worlds of physical and virtual entertainment and create this new category of entertainment at the intersection of toys, video games, and mobile.” says Boris Sofman, cofounder and CEO of Anki.

Watch the video to see the game in action.