Report Suggests Microsoft Could Phase Out Nokia And Windows Phone Brands

A new report suggests Microsoft could drop the Nokia and Windows Phone branding as it pushes the Lumia name.

The blog Geeks on Gadgets claims it got access to an internal document on product naming showing Microsoft is moving away from the Finnish brand Nokia, which Microsoft acquired in April for $7.2 billion. In addition, it appears Microsoft plans to phase out the Windows Phone logo in favor of the device-agnostic Windows one.

Microsoft declined to confirm or deny the report, saying it doesn’t comment on rumor or speculation.

The Verge pointed out a few examples that show the phasing out of the Windows Phone brand, including promotional videos for the Lumia 530, 730, 830, and 930.