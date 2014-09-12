Out Of Office With Pinterest Product Manager Sarah Tavel

Before heading out for the weekend, we chat with industry leaders for a glimpse of their lives outside of the office–and what got them where they are today.

Three years ago, Sarah Tavel saw where she wanted to work from afar.

Sarah Tavel Product Manager at Pinterest Lives in: San Francisco Tweets at: @sarahtavel Favorite quote: “Act only on that maxim which you can at the same time will that it should become a universal law.” -Immanuel Kant

While working at a venture capital firm, she met the founders of a then-fledgeling startup, Pinterest, and co-led their funding deal with the firm. A year later, in 2012, their contagious excitement drew her to call them up for a job–she could be more useful on the inside, she decided. She’s now a Pinterest product manager.

“[In venture capital], you’re always on the outside: You’re meeting with a lot of people, trying to invest in companies, but it’s very much a solo sport,” Sarah says. “As a product manager, you’re working with a team, driving toward a goal of building something . . . I loved both, but I’m definitely having fun here.”

Launching into new territory led Sarah to a fulfilling, unexpected job–but it still comes with hard work. We asked her about life outside of Pinterest: How she unplugs, unwinds, and stays energized.

What’s your ideal vacation look like?

Somewhere in nature with no cell phone or Wi-Fi reception. It’s amazing how restorative it can feel to go off the grid for even a couple days. I love going on a weekend to a place like a hot spring in northern California, where you have no Wi-Fi, no cell phone, beautiful scenery. It’s so important to disconnect.