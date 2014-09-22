Open Office Or Private Space? What If We Told You That You Could Have Both?

A typical new office space might try to mimic elements of home, with couches, full kitchens, and even beds. The unstated goal is often to get employees to stick around for longer hours. At the same time, it’s more and more common for people to take work home with them, and answer work emails in the middle of the night. The division between work and home continues to disappear.

A new conceptual design for the workplace of the future, the winner in this year’s RSA Student Design Awards. takes the opposite approach. In this office, work is clearly work, and as someone moves through the space, each area is also clearly designed to support a different type of work.





“The space naturally suggests the kind of work that could happen in each zone,” says Dublin-based industrial design student James Donnellan, who created the conceptual design with Kevin Glynn as part of the design awards. “We wanted to create five different spaces that made each kind of work more efficient, without forcing it.”

The office is deliberately spread over two floors. “The downstairs is all about open space that encourages people to bump into each other; upstairs is about doing the work,” says Donnellan.

On the second floor, a ring of solo desks around the edge gives people a place to concentrate, while an inner circle has spaces for collaboration. The areas are connected and open, but as noise levels rise, they automatically separate.

“As the sound level goes above 75 decibels, a membrane wall unravels to form a kind of squishy boundary to act as a sound periphery,” Donnellan explains. “It’s also kind of a cognitive cue for the brain so you know you’re moving from different work spaces to do different kinds of work.”

Anyone who wants to take a break can step into a plant-filled glass pod for some alone time. The idea was partially inspired by office visits around Dublin; some workers told the designers they envied smokers, who had an excuse to take regular breaks throughout the day.