“99 Red Balloons,” Brilliantly Performed On Actual Red Balloons

Musician Andrew Huang has officially taken covers to a new level: Presenting Nena’s 1983 hit “99 Red Balloons”…played on actual red balloons. What’s more, the video was uploaded to YouTube on 9/9. It’s like holding a mirror up to a mirror.

With some clever editing, Huang creates the bass, percussion, and melody by thumping, scrunching, plucking, and squeezing red balloons. In case you’re wondering, 99 balloons weren’t actually used–as Huang explains in the video’s description, “…it worked with 4 so mehhh.”

It’s probably for the best: A cover of “99 Red Balloons” released on 9/9 and played on 99 red balloons is just an explosion of meta the world isn’t ready for.