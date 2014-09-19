Game Designer Chelsea Howe On Why Taipei Is A Design Paradise

Welcome to Wanderlust, a new series on Co.Design in which some of our favorite designers share their secret picks and insider tips for the best design cities on the planet. This week, Chelsea Howe , game designer and creative director at EA Mobile in Austin, tells us about drinking tea and climbing skyscrapers in Taipei.

What’s your favorite design city, and why?

As an experience designer, Taipei fascinates me, particularly the tea houses and farms of Maokong. Time and space feel fundamentally different there, from indoor bridges over shallow koi ponds to the focus on architectural beauty instead of mere functionality. Different values, different priorities, different experiences. Individual tea rooms are booked in three-hour increments, with enormous vats of water meant for slow consumption and contemplation. Most rooms look out across fog-filled valleys textured with spindly evergreens and little sign of civilization; it is the experience of another century.

Where do you like to stay when you’re there?

Staying in Maokong is ideal for the savoring designer, but it does mean missing out on the gondola that carries people up the mountainside from the Taipei city limits.