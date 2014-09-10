Passwords For 5 Million Google Accounts Leaked

A database reportedly containing 4.93 million Google user names and passwords was uploaded late Tuesday to a Russian bitcoin forum, according to reports from Russian news outlets. A site administrator has since purged the passwords, though email addresses remain intact.

A Google spokesman told Fast Company the list, likely phished or combed from malware-infected computers, seems to contain older or outdated login information. The uploader claimed 60% of the passwords are still valid.

“The security of our users’ information is a top priority for us,” a Google representative said in a statement. “We have no evidence that our systems have been compromised, but whenever we become aware that accounts may have been, we take steps to help those users secure their accounts.”

Concerned users can use this tool (h/t Lifehacker) to check if their information was leaked. Using it, an editor at Fast Company confirmed his email address was part of the cache, but the password listed was from several years ago. (Some readers said they were uneasy about handing over their email addresses. They can also run a search replacing up to three characters with asterisks–eg. john***123@gmail.com instead of johndoe123@gmail.com–to return the number of matching results.) In addition, users can turn on two-factor authentication to add a security layer when accessing accounts from new devices.