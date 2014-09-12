Why Corporate America Could Learn A Thing Or Two From Millennials

If you’ve walked around an American office recently, you might have noticed that anywhere you looked, you were likely to see someone really, really young.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, millennials–born in the 1980s and 1990s–will make up more than half of the workforce next year, and 75% by 2030. And these young employees, as many of us managers have noticed, don’t play by the old rules.

Millennials are not much different than we were at their age–fearless, independent, and energetic go-getters. They’ve been raised with the technology tools to make their lives more efficient, which can prove the same for businesses. Interacting with my youngest hires–which, as an executive privileged with leading a stellar team in a tech-centered field I do every day–I am constantly discovering that our younger employees are savvy, smart, and committed. The kids are alright.

Still, every day I learn how different they are from their older colleagues. When I started out in the workforce, for example, I was happy to be shown to a corporate-issued computer terminal and answer to the authority of an IT specialist who told me what I could and couldn’t do with my machine. Later, we were handed a cell phone that had been chosen for us by the company that opened up new doors.

To a twenty-something year old today, that is an utterly unreasonable scenario; they demand a strict bring your own device regime. Some swear by Macs, others are die-hard PC fans. Instead of demanding uniformity, I have come to realize, it’s best to let them do their thing.

The same is true across the board. Millennials, for example, will think nothing of diving right in to a hefty and complex project demanding huge chunks of their time. However, when you tell them that all of their time must be spent in the pale florescent glow of the office, they’ll revolt. They see no reason why they couldn’t simply work remotely, from a coffee shop, or from any other environment they find more pleasant and conducive to long stretches of intense concentration.

And they’re right: our communications technologies have evolved to the point of enabling smooth and seamless execution of tasks that once, not too long ago, required the physical presence of large groups of people around the same conference table.