Etsy, Netflix, Vimeo, And Others Lend Their Brand Voices And Spinning Wheels To Net Neutrality Awareness

Spreading the word and raising awareness for a cause has never been easier thanks to this age of social media. Whether it’s changing your avatar for cancer or posting a video of yourself getting soaked with water and ice for ALS, these digital forms of activism have become commonplace.

Today, some of the companies who run the platforms that make content sharing so accessible are speaking out, by slowing things down. As opponents of the impending legislation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that aims to overturn U.S. “net neutrality” rules mark September 10th as Internet Slowdown Day, a big name collection of web companies under are taking up the cause with their own brand and social media reach.

Twitter, Netflix, Etsy, and more are taking up the loading spin wheel of death–the protest’s collective warning to the internet-dependent public and middle finger to the FCC–to remind users of the potential consequences of these changes to net neutrality.

Etsy posted its own cutesy homemade version, while Vimeo created an entire PSA. Meanwhile, Netflix and Kickstarter promoted the cause to their millions of Twitter followers.

It’s a difficult issue and one that isn’t too sexy on the surface. As soon as you start talking about impending changes to current FCC regulationZZZzzzz… Yes, start talking about regulation and some people tend to tune out. But tell them it might make their YouTube videos or Orange Is the New Black marathon slower and then you might get their attention.