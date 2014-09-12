5 Keys To Keeping Your Superstars Engaged

Sometimes managers fool themselves into thinking that their superstars are so talented, skilled, and motivated that they don’t need to be managed at all. But even superstars need to be managed.

Just like everyone else, superstars have bad days, sometimes go in the wrong direction, and have lapses in judgment. Like everyone else, superstars need guidance, direction, support, and encouragement. Most of all, they want to be challenged and developed.

Often senior managers want to know what to talk about with the superstar. After all, this person is so talented, skilled, and motivated that she is able to handle more responsibility than most. She can make her own project plans; she gets lots of work done very well, very fast, all day, every day; she doesn’t cause problems; she learns quickly and steadily; she has great relationship skills; she understands the big picture; she is a great critical thinker; and she takes exactly the right amount of initiative without overstepping. So how do you make sure your one-on-ones are a good use of time?

It really requires you, the manager, to take your discussions to the next level. Instead of stressing over a game changing approach to manage your superstar, keep it simple. Here are a few key tips to keep a superstar engaged:

Always check regularly to make sure that things are going as well as you think. Just like everybody else, superstars need to provide regular reports on their tasks, responsibilities, and projects. Regardless of their talents, you need to verify that the work is getting done.

Pay close attention to how superstars challenge you in ways that you don’t expect. Learn from the way they force you to stay on your toes and think on your feet. Brainstorm about recurring problems and innovative solutions.

Learn from their front-lines intelligence. What’s really going on out there? And learn from their analysis. What do you make of what’s going on out there?