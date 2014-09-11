The Real Magic Of Streaming Music Is The Data It Generates

Music’s shift to an all-you-can-stream model is convenient for listeners, tough for many artists, and potentially lucrative for the tech companies involved. It also has a hidden perk that could benefit all of them: Data. Lots of it.

As more and more people listen to music on digital platforms, our collective understanding of music and the culture that surrounds it is exploding. Spotify, the streaming music market leader, was already sitting on an incredible amount of data before it acquired music intelligence firm The Echo Nest in March. Now the company is armed with a trove of insights about music and listener behavior. To help corral it all, the company just launched a data storytelling blog called Spotify Insights.

“We’ve kind of been doing this already,” says Eliot Van Buskirk, Spotify’s in-house Data Storyteller. “We just didn’t have a place to put it all.”

If his name sounds familiar, it’s because Van Buskirk has been writing about digital music since the late ’90s for CNet, Wired, and most recently for The Echo Nest’s Evolver.fm music tech blog. Since Spotify acquired his employer, Van Buskirk has transitioned into this new role.

“What excites me about this is that I have access to data that I wouldn’t be able to see if I were still at Wired or CNet,” says Van Buskirk. “I can work with software engineers to be like, ‘What is going on with music in Australia right now? Why are so many of my favorite bands coming out of Melbourne?'”

This kind of geographic music data is exactly the kind of thing that The Echo Nest is great at digging up. Since its founding in 2005, the company has mastered the art of combining machine listening with cultural insights scraped from the Internet and mashing it all into one complex algorithm that learns how and why music is consumed around the world. Spotify, which is available in over 60 countries, has meanwhile been amassing listening data from its millions of users, which packs its own insights, geographic, and otherwise.

In fact, before it acquired the Echo Nest, Spotify’s internal music data was starting to get so good that the company opted to build its own recommendation technology into the “Discover” tab, rather than rely on its longtime partner The Echo Nest, which powers the Pandora-eqsue “Radio” feature.