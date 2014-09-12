4 Ways To Make Your Employees Your Brand’s Best Champions

The number of companies that use their employees as brand advocates or brand ambassadors is on the rise, and it makes good business sense.

According to the Edelman Trust Barometer and Nielsen report respectively, everyday employees are twice as trusted as executives, and consumers are 77% more likely to buy a product when they hear about it from someone they trust.

Employees serve as the engine behind this movement, with content and marketing serving as the fuel to keep it going. Marketing departments are teaching their employees how to share a consistent brand story, how to leverage social media, and are giving employees the opportunity to represent the company.

It’s the perfect system, and one where everyone wins: Employees are building their brand and helping to move the company they love forward; they feel a greater sense of pride for their company as they read and share content. Companies are getting connected to potential customers. Also, consumers are getting insider information, in a good way, from a human source they trust. All is well in the world–mostly.

Having worked as an employee brand ambassador and later on for an employee brand ambassador program for Intel, I’ve realized that there is still a missing piece in this quest to build employee advocacy programs: actually advocating for the employee.

The first customer isn’t external, they are internal. So it’s imperative to help them become a brand themselves, or a “brand inside a brand” as I like to call it, so they can have more impact for the company and for themselves. In fact, it’s the only way to maintain an employee ambassador program.

Helping your employee build their personal brand is one of the greatest investments you can make, and the greatest reward you can provide to an advocate. When I use the word “brand,” I’m referring to being intentional about how one is known. Just saying that your employee is building their brand because they are sharing company content internally and externally doesn’t fit with the definition of building a brand.